US, Central Asian States Urge Taliban to Fight Terrorism, Allow Safe Passage to Evacuees

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan during the C5+1 Ministerial to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and urge the Taliban (banned in Russia) to fight against terrorism, according to joint statement distributed by the State Department on Wednesday.

"Regarding Afghanistan, participants affirmed the importance of mitigating a potential humanitarian crisis and calling on the Taliban to counter terrorism, allow safe passage for foreign citizens and Afghans who want to leave, and form an inclusive government that respects basic rights," the statement said.

The participants highlighted the importance of continued C5+1 support for Afghans and coordinated efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and ensure food security, the statement added.

Blinken and his counterparts met on the margins of UN General Assembly in New York on September 22. During the meeting, the participants discussed a number of issues, including the celebration of the 30-year anniversaries of the Central Asian countries' independence and the establishment of bilateral relations with the United States, as well as COVID-19, economic connectivity and the climate crisis, according to the statement.