Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Central Bank Expects 'Big Numbers' of Americans Back at Work This Summer - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Large numbers of Americans who lost jobs to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to get rehired in the summer, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Tuesday.

"There is a broad expectation that we'll see big numbers of people coming back this summer and we certainly hope that turns out to be right," Powell said, laying out his near-term forecast for the US labor market during testimony to the Senate banking committee. "But people who work in the service industries are going to take longer to recover. They'll be a lot of them and they're going to find it hard to get back to jobs."

Powell's comments came nearly a week after the Labor Department said some 2.5 million Americans regained employment in May, after the economy lost a combined 21.5 million jobs in March and April, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the COVID-19 crisis.

The May job gains surprised economists who had expected a loss of 8 million jobs at least, on top of the March and April declines.

"We appear to be entering that second phase of the economic reopening and businesses reopening from their spending freeze," Powell said in his testimony. "Parts of the economy will struggle to return to their old ways of activity because they involve getting people together closely in large groups. So it's going to take some time to rebuild confidence and that kind of thing."

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 for the sharpest economic decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09. While all 50 states in America have reopened most of their economy, analysts still warn of a sharp recession by the end of the current quarter to June.

