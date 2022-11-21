UrduPoint.com

US Central Command Condemns Iranian Strikes Near Iraqi Erbil

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) condemned Iranian strikes at Kurdish party near the Iraqi city of Erbil and said that such attacks posed a threat to the security of Iraq and the middle East.

Iraqi media Shafaq news reported on Sunday night that the Iranian armed forces had attacked a refugee camp and the headquarters of a Kurdish opposition party in Iraqi Kurdistan.

"We condemn this evening's Iranian cross-border missile and unmanned aerial vehicle strikes near Erbil, Iraq. Such indiscriminate and illegal attacks place civilians at risk, violate Iraqi sovereignty, and jeopardize the hard-fought security and stability of Iraq and the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Shafaq News, the headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition party in the town of Koy Sanjaq in Erbil Governorate and a refugee camp in Baharka, north of Erbil, were attacked.

Meanwhile, Al-Sumaria tv reported, citing sources, that at least three missiles were launched at Koy Sanjaq.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said in October that anti-Iranian terrorist groups located in Iraqi Kurdistan were directly linked to participants in the recent riots in Iran, which began in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. The minister also blamed the Komala and KDPI parties.

In mid-October, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) launched a four-stage military operation against armed anti-Iranian Kurdish groups located in northern Iraq. The IRGC air and ground forces participated in the operation, during which they carried out targeted strikes with the help of aviation and kamikaze drones.

