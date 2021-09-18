US Central Command Head Says Fully Responsible For Kabul Airstrike 'Tragic Outcome'
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US Central Command head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday that he is fully responsible for the outcome of the August 19 airstrike in Kabul that killed ten civilians, including seven children.
"As the combatant commander, I am fully responsible for this strike and its tragic outcome," McKenzie said.