UrduPoint.com

US Central Command Head Says Fully Responsible For Kabul Airstrike 'Tragic Outcome'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Central Command Head Says Fully Responsible for Kabul Airstrike 'Tragic Outcome'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US Central Command head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Friday that he is fully responsible for the outcome of the August 19 airstrike in Kabul that killed ten civilians, including seven children.

"As the combatant commander, I am fully responsible for this strike and its tragic outcome," McKenzie said.

Related Topics

Kabul August

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

7 minutes ago
 Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visi ..

Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visit to US in Late October - Stat ..

8 minutes ago
 Dutch Foreign Ministry Presents New Acting Head Af ..

Dutch Foreign Ministry Presents New Acting Head After Top Diplomat Loses Confide ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 Trials of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls athlet ..

Trials of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls athletics teams

8 minutes ago
 UN Aware of Rift Between US, China and France Over ..

UN Aware of Rift Between US, China and France Over AUKUS, Calls for Dialogue - S ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.