MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The foreign ministers of central and western European states issued a joint statement on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Second Word War paying tribute to the fallen heroes who fought to defeat Nazi Germany and put an end to the Holocaust and urging the international community to learn "the cruel lessons" of this war.

"We would like to remind all members of the international community that lasting international security, stability and peace requires genuine and continuous adherence to international law and norms, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. By learning the cruel lessons of the Second World War, we call on the international community to join us in firmly rejecting the concept of spheres of influence and insisting on equality of all sovereign nations," the statement said.

The statement was issued by the US secretary of state and the foreign ministers of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

"Today, we are working together toward a strong and free Europe, where human rights, democracy and the rule of law prevail. The future should be based on the facts of history and justice for the victims of totalitarian regimes.

We are ready for dialogue with all those interested in pursuing these principles. Manipulating the historical events that led to the Second World War and to the division of Europe in the aftermath of the war constitutes a regrettable effort to falsify history," the statement added.

The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in the post-Soviet countries.

Some European countries have been blaming the Soviet Union for sparking WWII, accusing Russia of falsifying history or demanding compensation from Moscow for alleged damage inflicted by the Soviet Army during the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin called such claims attempts to "steal" the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, noting that they would not succeed because no one would forget whose flag waved over the Reichstag.

Since the breakup of the USSR, soviet war memorials have been either vandalized by activists or dismantled by the authorities in several Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and others. Russia has protested such acts of vandalism.