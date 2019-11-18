US Certifies Commercial Version of Super Hercules Transport Aircraft - Lockheed Martin

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized a commercial version of the C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft for worldwide operations, manufacturer Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized a commercial version of the C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft for worldwide operations, manufacturer Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Monday.

'Lockheed Martin's LM-100J commercial freighter received its type design update certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, which allows it to operate from any commercial airfield in the world," the release said.

The LM-100J is the civil-certified version of the military C-130J Super Hercules, the release said.

The LM-100J replaces the legacy L-100 freighter, which is approaching the end of its usable life. More than 100 L-100s were produced from 1964-1992, the release added.

The new aircraft incorporates technological developments resulting from more than two decades of C-130J operational experience, which includes more than 2 million flight hours by the United States and 18 other nations, according to the release.