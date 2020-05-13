UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Certifies Iran, 5 Other States For Not Cooperating On Counterterrorism - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

US Certifies Iran, 5 Other States for Not Cooperating on Counterterrorism - State Dept.

The United States has recognized Syria, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea for not cooperating fully with Washington on counterterrorism efforts, the State Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States has recognized Syria, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea for not cooperating fully with Washington on counterterrorism efforts, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Department of State notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba were certified under Section 40A(a) of the Arms Export Control Act as 'not cooperating fully' with US counterterrorism efforts in 2019," the department said in a statement. "This certification prohibits the sale or license for export of defense articles and services and notifies the US public and international community that these countries are not fully cooperating with US counterterrorism efforts.

"

The State Department accused Iran of backing Hezbollah and Iraqi shia groups, Cuba of supporting the ELN, and Venezuela of doing the same with individuals linked to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)

The State Department also said North Korea continues to harbor persons linked to the 1970 hijacking of a Japan Airline flight.

This is the first year that Cuba has been certified as not fully cooperating with the US on counterterrorism since 2015, the release said.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Washington Sale Same Japan United States North Korea Colombia Cuba Venezuela Congress 2015 2019

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

49 seconds ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

1 hour ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.