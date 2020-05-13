US Certifies Iran, 5 Other States for Not Cooperating on Counterterrorism - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States has recognized Syria, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea for not cooperating fully with Washington on counterterrorism efforts, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Department of State notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba were certified under Section 40A(a) of the Arms Export Control Act as 'not cooperating fully' with US counterterrorism efforts in 2019," the department said in a statement. "This certification prohibits the sale or license for export of defense articles and services and notifies the US public and international community that these countries are not fully cooperating with US counterterrorism efforts.

The State Department accused Iran of backing Hezbollah and Iraqi shia groups, Cuba of supporting the ELN, and Venezuela of doing the same with individuals linked to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)

The State Department also said North Korea continues to harbor persons linked to the 1970 hijacking of a Japan Airline flight.

This is the first year that Cuba has been certified as not fully cooperating with the US on counterterrorism since 2015, the release said.