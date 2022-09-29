WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States chaired the first meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group's national armament directors to discuss increases in military supply production in support of Ukraine's long-term defense, Defense Department spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said on Wednesday.

"Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. William A. LaPlante chaired the first meeting of the National Armaments Directors from member nations of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on September 28 in Brussels," Maxwell said in a readout of the meeting. "The forum enabled frank and open dialogue about defense industrial base challenges and opportunities to increase production of capabilities critical to Ukraine's long-term defense.

"

The US delegation outlined the Defense Department's analytical approach to identifying supply chain constraints for major components, the readout said.

The US delegation also discussed plans to increase production of ground-based long-range artillery, air defense systems and air-to-ground munitions, the readout added.

Nearly 20 other countries briefed similar plans to strengthen and expand national industrial bases to accelerate production, according to the readout.

The US has now committed $16.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021 and approximately $19 billion since 2014, the Pentagon said on Wednesday following the announcement of a new $1.1 billion security package.