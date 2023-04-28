US Chairs Meeting in Brussels on Accelerated Supplies of Security Aid to Ukraine -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante is chairing a session of the National Armament Directors' group in Brussels, Belgium this week with a focus on ways to accelerate the delivery of vital security capabilities to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday

"Dr. LaPlante is chairing a session of the National Armament Directors' group in Brussels this week. The meeting includes armament directors and representatives from more than 40 Nations, the European Union, and NATO focused on the global effort to accelerate the sourcing, production, and sustainment of capabilities that are vital to Ukraine's defense against Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The countries of the so-called collective West ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles, and various kinds of ammunition.

Russia has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would further prolong the conflict and escalate it, possibly leading to the United States and NATO getting directly involved in the conflict.