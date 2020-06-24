US Challenges Venezuela Caribbean Maritime Claim With 'Freedom of Navigation' Drill - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The US guided missile destroyer Nitze cruised the Caribbean Sea near Venezuela to challenge an "excessive" maritime claim by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, the Navy said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The US Navy ship conducted the operation in international waters outside Venezuela's 12 nautical-mile territorial jurisdiction. During the operation, the ship lawfully navigated an area the illegitimate Maduro regime falsely claims to have control over, a claim that is inconsistent with international law," the release said.

The United States is seeking to oust Maduro, a policy reflected in the release's reference to the "illegitimate Maduro regime," and backs opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The latter has proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela and is recognized by the United States and its allies. Numerous other countries, including China, Russia and Turkey, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

The Navy noted Venezuela's claim to an exclusive economic zone extending 200 miles from the nation's coast is disputed by several nations in the region.

The Navy routinely conducts freedom of navigation operations around the world to preserve the maritime navigation and access rights guaranteed to all nations and vital to the global mobility of U forces, the release said.