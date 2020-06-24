US Chamber of Commerce Opposes Re-Imposing Aluminum Tariffs on Canada - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The US Chamber of Commerce is opposed to the Trump administration's plan to re-impose tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports, the organization's Senior Vice President for the Americas Neil Herrington said in a statement.

"Bringing back these tariffs would be like a bad horror movie. Most of the US. aluminum sector opposes them, and they'll hurt American manufacturers who use aluminum as an input. Canada will surely retaliate against U.S. exports. This is the wrong way to mark the entry-into-force of the new North American free-trade agreement on July 1," Herrington said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, CTV news reported citing Canadian sources that an announcement on the tariffs is possible in the coming weeks.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's office vowed to defend the country's aluminum sector and said talks are ongoing.

The United States lifted the 25 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum in May 2019 after reaching an agreement as part of the negotiations on the updated North American Free Trade Agreement - the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.