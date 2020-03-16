US Chamber of Commerce Requests 3-Month Payroll Tax Cancellation Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Chamber of Commerce requested President Donald Trump and Congress on Monday for a three-month payroll tax cancellation through May for all employers in the country, amid the economic crunch from the coronavirus crisis

"First, enact legislation cancelling the payment of all payroll taxes typically paid by employers for the months of March, April, and May," the chamber said in its "Letter to US Government Leaders on Coronavirus Response", addressed to Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The chamber said that US employers remit more than $100 billion to the federal government each month in the form of Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment taxes.

"Collectively, these taxes add just over 15% to the cost of employing the average employee. Temporarily cancelling the collection of these taxes will reduce the cost for employers for continuing to pay employees regardless of whether they are working or on sick leave and increase liquidity for employers to help them respond to losses in revenue," the letter said.

The chamber also suggested a Small business Administration (SBA) disaster loan program be made immediately available to those impacted by the crisis to eliminate the state-by-state and county-by-county certification process.

"Additionally, we recommend giving SBA the authority to streamline its disaster loan approval process for amounts below $350,000 in order to provide emergency capital more quickly to small businesses in need. This should include removing the requirement that small businesses demonstrate that they cannot access credit elsewhere before receiving a SBA-disaster loan," it said.

On top of the SBA, the chamber asked for the enactment of legislation that would create additional credit facilities to provide loans and loan guarantees to businesses with more than 500 employees and experiencing significant revenue loss.

"Specifically, legislation should expand the use of the Federal Reserve Discount Window through the liberalization of the restrictions of Section 13-3 of the Federal Reserve Act," the chamber said.

The Federal Reserve earlier on Monday told US banks to use its so-called "discount window" to minimize a cash crunch for households and businesses, amid Wall Street's tumble on fears that the coronavirus crisis will trigger a recession.