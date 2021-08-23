US Changes Kabul Airport Admission Policy From Monday - Reports

The United States will allow only its citizens, people from other NATO countries and green card holders to enter the Kabul airport starting from Monday, CNN reported, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States will allow only its citizens, people from other NATO countries and green card holders to enter the Kabul airport starting from Monday, CNN reported, citing a source.

Many Afghans who worked for the NATO mission in Afghanistan or western agencies and have applied for the US' Special Immigrant visa program will not be able to enter the airport, the source added.