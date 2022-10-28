UrduPoint.com

US Channels Of Communication With Russia Remain Open, Will Be Going Forward - Kirby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United States has channels of communication with Russia that remain open and will remain available going forward, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"There are channels of communication that remain open between the United States and Russia as there should be and as there will be going forward," Kirby said in response to a question from a RIA Novosti reporter.

Kirby added that the United States has a deconfliction line in Europe to make sure that there is no miscommunication or miscalculation with respect to NATO forces on the eastern flank, especially for what's going on inside Ukraine.

