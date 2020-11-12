MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Ross Wilson, the US charge d'affaires in Afghanistan, on Thursday condemned the killing of Elyas Dayee, a reporter who worked for Radio Azadi, the Afghan branch of US government-funded Radio Free Europe media outlet.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that Dayee was killed in a car bomb explosion when he was on his way to work in Lashkargah, the capital of the southern Helmand Province.

"I vehemently condemn the killing of Radio Azadi news journalist Elyas Dayee by a magnetic bomb this morning. This is another attack on the freedom of the press. These attacks on journalists must stop immediately. My deepest sympathies to his family & colleagues at @DaRadioAzadi," Wilson tweeted.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also condemned Dayee's murder and said that terrorist attacks would not silence journalists.

"Terrorist groups cannot limit freedom of expression and the voice of journalists by carrying out these heinous crimes and attacks, because the legal rights and achievements of our countrymen, media and journalists have been achieved through great efforts and sacrifices," Ghani said in a statement

Elyas Dayee was in the car together with his brother Mujtaba, also a journalist, who got injured in the explosion. Moreover, two other people were reportedly wounded following the blast.

Qadir Habib, the head of Radio Azadi, described Elyas Dayee as a "good man, a kind father, a sweet friend and a brave journalist" and wished a quick recovery to Mujtaba. Meanwhile, the Afghan Committee to Protect Journalists said that Dayee's murder shows that the situation for reporters in Afghanistan is dangerous.

So far, no group has taken responsibility for the blast.