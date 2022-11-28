UrduPoint.com

US Charge D'Affaires Says Griner Did Not Complain About Detention Conditions In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

US Charge d'Affaires Says Griner Did Not Complain About Detention Conditions in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US basketball player Brittney Griner, who is serving a sentence in Russia, has not filed any complaints about conditions in the prison, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti.

"As far as we have heard from her, she is in good health and doing as well as can be expected under her difficult circumstances," Rood said.

When asked whether embassy staff will visit her in the prison, the diplomat said that they are going to do it "as soon as the Russian authorities give ... (them) permission to visit her in the new facility where she has recently arrived."

