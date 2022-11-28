MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The United States has channels of communication with Russia at the working level, and it is important for President Joe Biden that the embassy in Moscow continues to work, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti.

"Our bilateral relations are a rather low level and our embassies are considerably reduced from their normal size. But that said, we do have channels of talking with Russia at the working level, about all the many things that are necessary to keep our embassies functioning," Rood said, noting that "it's very important to President Biden that our embassy remain open and functioning."