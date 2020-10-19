UrduPoint.com
US Charges 10 People In Alleged Russian Smuggling Scheme Of Apple Products - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:33 PM

US Charges 10 People in Alleged Russian Smuggling Scheme of Apple Products - Justice Dept.

The United States has charged ten individuals, including Aeroflot Airlines employees, in connection with a smuggling scheme for Apple products in Russia, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

"An indictment and a complaint were unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn variously charging ten defendants with transportation of stolen property, failure to file export information, illegal exportation of electronic devices and conspiracy to commit these offenses," the release said.

The Justice Department said the ten individuals are allegedly involved in the illegal smuggling of electronic devices, particularly Apple products, from the United States to Russia by using couriers, many of whom were current and former employees of Aeroflot Airlines.

More Stories From World

