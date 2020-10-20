UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 10 People In Alleged Russian Smuggling Scheme Of Apple Products - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Charges 10 People in Alleged Russian Smuggling Scheme of Apple Products - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States has charged ten individuals, including Aeroflot Airlines employees, in connection with a smuggling scheme for Apple products in Russia, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"An indictment and a complaint were unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn variously charging ten defendants with transportation of stolen property, failure to file export information, illegal exportation of electronic devices and conspiracy to commit these offenses," the release said.

The Justice Department said the ten individuals are allegedly involved in the illegal smuggling of electronic devices, particularly Apple products, from the United States to Russia by using couriers, many of whom were current and former employees of Aeroflot Airlines.

The ten individuals smuggled $50 million worth of electronic devices, including Apple iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, from the United States to Russia using airline passengers, some who were current or former Aeroflot Airlines employees, the release also said.

Many of the electronic goods were stolen and required authorization to be exported, the release added.

The United States has revoked the visas of about 113 Aeroflot employees with links to the scheme, according to the release.

Related Topics

Russia United States Apple From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

6 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

36 minutes ago

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

51 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE Warriors Arabia&#039; to kick-start in J ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister for taking all administrative measu ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.