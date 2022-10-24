US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Justice Dept.

The United States is charging 13 individuals in three separate criminal cases over alleged malign schemes linked to the government of China, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The United States is charging 13 individuals in three separate criminal cases over alleged malign schemes linked to the government of China, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"In three separate cases in the US Attorneys' Offices for the Eastern District of New York and the District of New Jersey, the Justice Department has charged 13 individuals, including members of the People's Republic of China (PRC) security and intelligence apparatus and their agents, for alleged efforts to unlawfully exert influence in the United States for the benefit of the government of the PRC," the Justice Department said in a statement.

In the first case, the indictment for which was unsealed on Thursday, the US charged seven Chinese nationals with allegedly participating in a scheme to cause the forced repatriation of a Chinese national living in the US, the statement said.

Two of the defendants in that case were arrested on Thursday and arraigned that afternoon, while the rest of the defendants remain at large, the statement said.

In the second case, the US is charging two Chinese intelligence officers with allegedly attempting to obstruct the criminal prosecution of a global, China-based telecommunications company, the statement said.

The defendants allegedly bribed a double agent to steal confidential information in furtherance of their scheme, according to the statement.

Lastly, the US is charging four Chinese nationals, including three intelligence officers, in connection with an alleged campaign to recruit individuals as agents of the government of China, the statement said.

The defendants allegedly ran a systematic effort to target and recruit individuals to act on behalf of China in the US to advance intelligence objectives, the statement said. Targeted individuals included former Federal law enforcement officers, university professors and state homeland security officials, the statement also said.

Each case demonstrates China's violations of international laws in an attempt to spread their worldview across the globe, including in the US, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a press conference on the matter.

Wray also encouraged any US individual or entity targeted by China to seek the assistance of the US government.