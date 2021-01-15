US Charges 14 Top MS-13 Gang Leaders With Terrorism - Justice Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government charged 14 leaders of the MS-13 criminal organization as terrorists, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Earlier today, an indictment was unsealed in Central Islip, New York charging 14 of the world's highest-ranking MS-13 leaders who are known today as the Ranfla Nacional, which operated as the Organization's board of Directors, and directed MS-13's violence and criminal activity around the world for almost two decades," the release stated.

The indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support to terrorists, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, and conspiracy to finance terrorism and narco-terrorism over the past two decades from El Salvador, the United States, Mexico and elsewhere, the release said.

Defendant Borromeo Enrique Henriquez, also known as "Diablito de Hollywood," is widely recognized as the most powerful member of the Ranfla Nacional. He and 10 other defendants are in custody in El Salvador. The United States will explore options for their extradition to the United States with the Government of El Salvador, the release noted.