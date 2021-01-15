UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 14 Top MS-13 Gang Leaders With Terrorism - Justice Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Charges 14 Top MS-13 Gang Leaders With Terrorism - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government charged 14 leaders of the MS-13 criminal organization as terrorists, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Earlier today, an indictment was unsealed in Central Islip, New York charging 14 of the world's highest-ranking MS-13 leaders who are known today as the Ranfla Nacional, which operated as the Organization's board of Directors, and directed MS-13's violence and criminal activity around the world for almost two decades," the release stated.

The indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support to terrorists, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, and conspiracy to finance terrorism and narco-terrorism over the past two decades from El Salvador, the United States, Mexico and elsewhere, the release said.

Defendant Borromeo Enrique Henriquez, also known as "Diablito de Hollywood," is widely recognized as the most powerful member of the Ranfla Nacional. He and 10 other defendants are in custody in El Salvador.  The United States will explore options for their extradition to the United States with the Government of El Salvador, the release noted.

Related Topics

World New York El Salvador United States Mexico Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

13 minutes ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

58 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

2 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

43 minutes ago

New York City Police Face Lawsuit for Injuries in ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.