US Charges 156 in Washington, DC Violent Demonstrations - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Months of anti- government demonstrations and riots in the US capital resulted in criminal charges in more than 156 cases for acts of violence, including an attack on police protecting Senator Rand Paul while walking from the White House, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"These cases include Brennan Sermon, who was charged with assaulting a police officer who was responding to assist officers protecting Senator Rand Paul on August 28, 2020; six people who were charged for their role in inciting violence and destroying Federal monuments in Lafayette Square on June 22, 2020; and 20 people who have been charged with assaults on civilians and police officers," the release said.

Paul was attacked while walking with his wife from the White House after listening to President Donald Trump's closing remarks to the Republican National Convention, according to video images that showed the lawmaker being escorted by police through an angry crowd.

City police in conjunction with federal law enforcement partners also continue to investigate demonstrations to determine whether an organized architecture was behind the violence in recent months, the release said.

The 156 individuals arrested marked the highest number of people charged in any federal district of the United States for recent protest violence, the release added.