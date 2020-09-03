UrduPoint.com
US Charges 19 Non-Citizens With Illegally Voting in 2016 Elections - Immigration Agency

Nineteen immigrants face charges of voting illegally in the national elections in the United States because they were not US citizens, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Nineteen immigrants face charges of voting illegally in the national elections in the United States because they were not US citizens, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a press release on Thursday.

"These charges are the latest indictments to result from an ongoing years-long Federal criminal investigation being conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)," in the state of North Carolina, the release said.

Seven of the defendants face felony charges for lying on voter registration forms while the remaining 12 are charged with misdemeanors for casting ballots, the release said.

President Donald Trump and others have claimed that US elections are subject to fraud on a massive scale, big enough to alter election outcomes, especially with the practice of mail-in voting.

