US Charges 2 Chinese Citizens for Bribery Scheme Allegedly on Behalf of Beijing -Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The US government has charged two Chinese nationals for their involvement in a bribery scheme allegedly orchestrated by the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the Justice Department said.

"John Chen and Lin Feng allegedly furthered the PRC government's transnational repression campaign against the Falun Gong by Bribing a Purported IRS (Internal Revenue Service) official," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

The US government has charged Chen and Feng for acting and conspiring to act in the United States as unregistered agents of the Chinese government; conspiring to bribe and bribing a public official; and conspiring to commit money laundering, the release said.

Chen and Feng were arrested in California earlier on Friday and will make an initial court appearance later in the day, the release said.

The Justice Department said Chen and Feng worked inside the United States at least since January 2023 with the goal of repressing and harassing followers of Falun Gong, an organization banned in China, the release added.

The defendants may receive a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, according to the release.