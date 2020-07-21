US Charges 2 Chinese Hackers Accused of Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Research- Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The United States has charged two Chinese hackers engaged in computer intrusion campaigns, including in novel coronavirus-related research, Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Dermers announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of Justice is announcing charges in a significant national security cyber matter.

The US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Washington and the National Security Division have charted two Chinese hackers working with the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), including the Guangdong State Security Department, GSSD, of the MSS with the sweeper global computer intrusion campaign," Dermers said. "The campaign targeted intellectual property and confidential business information held by the private sector including coronavirus-related treatment, testing and vaccines."