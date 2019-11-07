US Charges 2 Ex-Twitter Employees With Spying for Saudi Arabia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The US authorities charged two former Twitter employees with spying for Saudi Arabia and providing information on critics of the government, media reported.

Ahmad Abouammo has been charged for spying on the accounts of three users of which one discussed the inner workings of the Saudi leadership and Ali Alzabarah has been charged with accessing the personal information of more than 6,000 Twitter accounts in 2015 on behalf of Riyadh.

"The criminal complaint unsealed today alleges that Saudi agents mined Twitter's internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users," US Attorney David Anderson was quoted as saying in the report.

Abouammo, a US citizen, was arrested on Tuesday, while Alzabarah is believed to in be his native Saudi Arabia.

The report cited unnamed analysts who said they believe the criminal complaint is the first by US Federal prosecutors in which Saudis have been of spying in the United States.

A Twitter spokesman said the company restricted access to sensitive account information to a limited group of trained and vetted employees and assured the authorities and the public it has instituted tools in place to protect user privacy.