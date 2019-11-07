UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 2 Ex-Twitter Employees With Spying For Saudi Arabia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:30 AM

US Charges 2 Ex-Twitter Employees With Spying for Saudi Arabia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The US authorities charged two former Twitter employees with spying for Saudi Arabia and providing information on critics of the government, media reported.

Ahmad Abouammo has been charged for spying on the accounts of three users of which one discussed the inner workings of the Saudi leadership and Ali Alzabarah has been charged with accessing the personal information of more than 6,000 Twitter accounts in 2015 on behalf of Riyadh.

"The criminal complaint unsealed today alleges that Saudi agents mined Twitter's internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users," US Attorney David Anderson was quoted as saying in the report.

Abouammo, a US citizen, was arrested on Tuesday, while Alzabarah is believed to in be his native Saudi Arabia.

The report cited unnamed analysts who said they believe the criminal complaint is the first by US Federal prosecutors in which Saudis have been of spying in the United States.

A Twitter spokesman said the company restricted access to sensitive account information to a limited group of trained and vetted employees and assured the authorities and the public it has instituted tools in place to protect user privacy.

Related Topics

Twitter Riyadh Company Saudi David Anderson United States Saudi Arabia Criminals 2015 Media Government

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

4 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

5 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

5 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.