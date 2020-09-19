US Charges 2 in Iraq With Bribing US Military Official to Win Contracts - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The United States indicted two individuals living in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil with attempting to bribe a US Army official to award contracts to companies they controlled, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"The indictment alleges that [Mark] Fryday and [Laura] Mohammed offered bribes to a US Army official at Erbil Air Base in Iraq," the release said on Friday. "In early 2020, Fryday and Mohammed allegedly offered to pay an Army contracting official a kickback equivalent to 20 percent of the value of any contract that he awarded to their companies."

The Justice Department said Fryday and Mohammed also offered an upfront cash payment in exchange for the award of a contract to supply equipment that was due to be awarded in late March 2020.

The Justice Department also noted earlier bribery charges against Roy Varkey of Kuwait City for offering bribes to an employee of the US Defense Logistics Agency at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait and former Director of Operations at a the US Navy's Military Sealift Command office in Busan, South Korea Xavier Monroy.

The charges resulted from investigations by the Fraud Division of the US Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the release said.