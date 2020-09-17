UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 2 Iranian Hackers In Massive Campaign To Steal Military Secrets - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Charges 2 Iranian Hackers in Massive Campaign to Steal Military Secrets - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The United States charged two Iranian nationals with cyber theft from computer systems in the United States, Europe and the Mideast in a multiyear scheme that was breathtaking in scope, the Justice department announced in a press release.

The release identified the hackers as Hooman Heidarian and Mehdi Farhadi, both fugitives beyond the reach of the US authorities.

The hackers "stole hundreds of terabytes of data which typically included confidential communications pertaining to national security, foreign policy intelligence, non-military nuclear information, aerospace data, human rights activist information, personally identifiable information, and intellectual property, including unpublished scientific research," the release said on Wednesday.

In some instances, the hackers worked for the Iranian government and in other cases they sold stolen information on the black market for financial gain. They also sought to intimidate dissidents and at times simply resorted to sabotaging penetrated networks.

The release also said the hackers began stealing data in 2013, indicating that the theft may have continued for years. In the process, hackers maintained unauthorized access to targeted computer networks for extended periods of time.

The hackers targeted several US and foreign universities, a Washington, DC think tank, a defense contractor, an aerospace company, non-profit groups and foreign governments, the release added.

Related Topics

Europe Washington Nuclear Company United States Tank May Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

2 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

2 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

2 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.