US Charges 2 Men for Inflating Sale Price of Respirator Masks - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) US authorities charged two men for allegedly attempting to sell one million respirator masks in New York City at inflated prices, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"A criminal complaint was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Kent Bulloch and William Young, Sr.

, with conspiracy to violate the Defense Production Act by seeking to resell one million KN95 protective masks in New York City at a 50 percent mark-up," the release said on Tuesday.

On March 18, President Donald Trump issued an executive order in response to the coronavirus outbreak that invoked the Defense Production Act which made it illegal to acquire and resell scarce medical supplies at excessive prices.

Earlier in the day, the US coronavirus case count topped the 1 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University data.