UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 2 Men For Inflating Sale Price Of Respirator Masks - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:40 AM

US Charges 2 Men for Inflating Sale Price of Respirator Masks - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) US authorities charged two men for allegedly attempting to sell one million respirator masks in New York City at inflated prices, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"A criminal complaint was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Kent Bulloch and William Young, Sr.

, with conspiracy to violate the Defense Production Act by seeking to resell one million KN95 protective masks in New York City at a 50 percent mark-up," the release said on Tuesday.

On March 18, President Donald Trump issued an executive order in response to the coronavirus outbreak that invoked the Defense Production Act which made it illegal to acquire and resell scarce medical supplies at excessive prices.

Earlier in the day, the US coronavirus case count topped the 1 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Related Topics

Trump Young New York March Criminals Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decisio ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

4 hours ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

5 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.