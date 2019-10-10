UrduPoint.com
US Charges 2 Men Linked To Giuliani's Ukraine-Biden Probe With Campaign Finance Violations

Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

US Charges 2 Men Linked to Giuliani's Ukraine-Biden Probe With Campaign Finance Violations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Two businessman who reportedly helped Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's involvement in Ukraine face charges of violating US campaign funding laws, according to an indictment in a New York District Court.

The indictment charges Lev Parnas and Igor Furman, both US citizens, of funneling illegal donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns.

"On or about October 16, 2018, Foreign National-1 wired $500,000 from a foreign bank account... to the defendants for purposes of making political contributions and donations," the four-count indictment charges.

Giuliani has previously identified Parnas and Fruman as his clients, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The defendants introduced Giuliani to former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was fired following threat by Biden to block $1billion in US aid to Ukraine, according to the report.

Biden demanded that Ukraine halt a Shokin's corruption probe of Ukrainian energy company, Bursima, which employed Biden's son, Hunter, on the board of directors.

Parnas and Fruman have been arrested and are scheduled to appear in a Virginia court later on Thursday.

