UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 2 Men With Assault In Connection To Officer Death After Capitol Riot - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:09 PM

US Charges 2 Men With Assault in Connection to Officer Death After Capitol Riot - Reports

US authorities have arrested and charged two individuals with assault for allegedly attacking Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 riot at the Capitol building, the Washington Post reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) US authorities have arrested and charged two individuals with assault for allegedly attacking Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 riot at the Capitol building, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The report said Federal authorities have not determined whether Sicknick died as a result of the individuals allegedly spraying him with bear spray during the Capitol riot on January 6.

The individuals charged in this case are Julian Elie Khater, 32, of the US state of Pennsylvania, and Georgie Tanios, 39, of the US state of West Virginia, the report said.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers accepting electoral slates from US states Trump has claimed were illegal and robbed him of election victory. Congress' work to verity President Joe Biden's victory was interrupted for several hours during the incident.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Washington Trump Died Virginia January Congress Post From

Recent Stories

AED13 bn in individual deposits in UAE banks durin ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down commercial office for mi ..

41 minutes ago

Global Business Forum virtual roadshows examine bu ..

41 minutes ago

Pesco's anti-power theft Task Forces nab 34 pilfer ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab orders crackdown against enc ..

2 minutes ago

Hafeez reiterates govt's commitment to provide max ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.