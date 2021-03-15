US Charges 2 Men With Assault in Connection to Officer Death After Capitol Riot - Reports

US authorities have arrested and charged two individuals with assault for allegedly attacking Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 riot at the Capitol building, the Washington Post reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) US authorities have arrested and charged two individuals with assault for allegedly attacking Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 riot at the Capitol building, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The report said Federal authorities have not determined whether Sicknick died as a result of the individuals allegedly spraying him with bear spray during the Capitol riot on January 6.

The individuals charged in this case are Julian Elie Khater, 32, of the US state of Pennsylvania, and Georgie Tanios, 39, of the US state of West Virginia, the report said.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers accepting electoral slates from US states Trump has claimed were illegal and robbed him of election victory. Congress' work to verity President Joe Biden's victory was interrupted for several hours during the incident.