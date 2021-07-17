US Charges 2 Men With Plot to Blow Up Democratic Headquarters in California- Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The US government has charged two California men with amassing a large supply of weapons and ammunition and plotting to blow up the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"Today, the Federal court in San Francisco unsealed an indictment charging two California men with conspiracy to destroy a building affecting interstate commerce, and related crimes, in a scheme to attack the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento," the Justice Department said in a news release.

According to court documents, Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa and Jarrod Copeland, 37 of Vallejo, began planning to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the 2020 Presidential election and planned to use incendiary devices to attack their targets.

"Firebombing your perceived political opponents is illegal and does not nurture the sort of open and vigorous debate that created and supports our constitutional democracy," US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said.

According to court documents, on January 15 law enforcement officers searched Rogers's home and business and seized a cache of weapons, including 45 to 50 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and five pipe bombs, the Justice Department said.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine for the conspiracy charge, the Justice Department added.