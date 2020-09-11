US Charges 2 North Koreans, Malaysian With Sanctions Violations - Justice Dept.

Two North Korean nationals and a Malaysian national have been charged with violating United States sanctions, bank fraud and money laundering, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday

"The Department of Justice announced a criminal complaint charging Ri Jong Chol, Ri Yu Gyong, North Korean nationals, and Gan Chee Lim, a Malaysia national," the release said. "The three were charged with conspiracy to violate North Korean Sanctions Regulations and bank fraud, and conspiracy to launder funds."

The defendants allegedly established and utilized front companies that transmitted US dollar wires through the United States to purchase commodities on behalf of North Korean customers, the Justice Department said.

"The defendants knowingly and willfully circumvented sanctions designed to protect the US financial system from abuse by individuals working on behalf of North Korea," Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin said in the release. "We will continue to disrupt their actions and hold them accountable."

The Justice Department said in the release that beginning in August 2015, the defendants deceived banks in the United States into processing transactions for North Korean customers. They utilized shipping companies previously linked to the attempted sales of luxury goods to North Korea, and failed to seek the required licenses from the US government, the release added.