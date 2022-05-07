US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bribes, Extortion - Justice Dept.

The mayors of Aguas Buenas and Humacao in the US territory of Puerto Rico have been arrested and charged with extortion, conspiracy and soliciting bribes, the US Justice Department said in a press release Friday

"Javier Garcia-Perez, 46, Mayor of Aguas Buenas, was involved in a bribery conspiracy in which, from 2017 through 2021, he received and accepted cash payments from two businessmen in exchange for awarding municipal contracts for waste disposal services, asphalt and paving services, and debris removal and paying outstanding invoices on the contracts," the release said.

The indictment alleges that Garcia-Perez received at least $32,000 in cash payments from the two businessmen from August 2020 through September 2021, the release said.

In a second indictment unsealed on Thursday, prosecutors say Reinaldo Vargas-Rodriguez, 48, Humacao's mayor, took part in a bribery conspiracy scheme, the release also said.

The Justice Department said from March 18, 2021, through April 15, 2021, Vargas-Rodriguez received at least $15,000 in payoff payments from two businessmen.

If convicted of all counts, the two men will each face a prison sentence of up to 20 years, according to the release.