US Charges 2 Russian Nationals With Hacking Cryptocurrency Exchange - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The US Department of Justice charged on Friday Russian nationals Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner with hacking a cryptocurrency exchange and illegally operating another one.

"Bilyuchenko and Verner are charged in the Southern District of New York with conspiring to launder approximately 647,000 bitcoins from the 2011 hack of Mt.

Gox (the 'SDNY Case'). Bilyuchenko is separately charged in the Northern District of California with conspiring with Alexander Vinnik to operate the illicit cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e from 2011 to 2017 (the 'NDCA Case'). The SDNY Case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel. The NDCA Case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Chhabria," the department said in a statement.