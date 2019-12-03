UrduPoint.com
Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:10 PM

US Charges 2 Russians, 2 Italians for Conspiring to Evade Trade Sanctions - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United States has charged Russian national Oleg Nikitin and his Russian-based company KS Engineering (KSE) as well as Russian citizen Anton Cheremukhin, two Italian nationals and an American for conspiring to evade trade sanctions, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"According to the indictment, an unnamed Russian government-controlled business contracted with Nikitin and KSE to purchase a Vectra 40G power turbine from a US-based manufacturer for approximately $17.3 million. The Vectra 40G was designed and manufactured for integration with gas generators to enable direct drive of high-power gas compressors. Evidence in the case established the intent of the Russian company to use the Vectra on a Russian Arctic deepwater (greater than 500 feet) drilling platform," the release said.

