US Charges 2 With Assault on Officer Who Died After Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The US authorities arrested and charged two individuals for allegedly attacking police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the January 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"According to court documents, Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, were arrested on Sunday in connection with a complaint filed in Federal court in Washington, DC, charging them with conspiring to injure officers and assaulting federal officers, among other charges, on January 6," the Justice Department said.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Khater and Tanios were observed in video footage working together to assault law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance by spraying officers directly in the face and eyes.

"Khater then retrieved a canister from Tanios' backpack and walked through the crowd to within a few steps of the police perimeter. The video shows Khater with his right arm up high in the air, appearing to be holding a canister in his right hand and aiming it at the officers' direction while moving his right arm from side to side," according to the statement.

The complaint affidavit states that after being sprayed three officers, including Sicknick, "retreated, bringing their hands to their faces and rushing to find water to wash out their eyes."

Khater and Tanios are each charged with one count of conspiracy to injure an officer; three counts of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; one count of civil disorder; one count of obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; one count of physical violence on restricted grounds, while carrying dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers accepting electoral slates from US states Trump has claimed were illegal and robbed him of election victory. Congress' work to verity President Joe Biden's victory was interrupted for several hours during the incident.