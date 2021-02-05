UrduPoint.com
US Charges 3 Brokers With Defrauding 17,000 Investors In $1.7Bln Ponzi Scheme - Regulator

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:05 AM

US Charges 3 Brokers With Defrauding 17,000 Investors in $1.7Bln Ponzi Scheme - Regulator

Three US investment managers face charges over a $1.7 billion Ponzi scheme that promised 8 percent annual returns, but ended up shortchanging 17,000 investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Three US investment managers face charges over a $1.7 billion Ponzi scheme that promised 8 percent annual returns, but ended up shortchanging 17,000 investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

"As alleged in our complaint, the defendants told investors that they would be paid distributions from profits of the portfolio companies when, in reality, many of the payments were being made from the investors' own funds," SEC Regional Director for New York Richard Best said in a press release.

The complaint filed in Federal court in the state of New York charges that GPB Capital used investor money to pay portions of the annualized 8 percent distribution payments to more than 17,000 retail investors, the release said, adding that the fraud was valued at $1.

7 billion.

The complaint Names GPB Capital owner David Gentile, the owner of an affiliated company Jeffrey Schneider, and former GPB Managing Partner Jeffrey Lash as principals in the Ponzi-like scheme, the release noted.

The SEC said it is seeking disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus interest and penalties.

