UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 3 Iranians For Allegedly Hacking Aerospace Companies- Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Charges 3 Iranians for Allegedly Hacking Aerospace Companies- Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The US government indicted three men for allegedly hacking American aerospace companies on behalf of Iran's military, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"An indictment was unsealed today charging three computer hackers, all of whom were residents and nationals of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran), with engaging in a coordinated campaign of identity theft and hacking on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)... steal critical information related to United States aerospace and satellite technology and resources," the department said in a statement.

The indictment represents the third set of charges against Iranian hackers in the past three days, the release said.

Charged in the indictment are defendants Said Pourkarim Arabi, Mohammad Reza Espargham, and Mohammad Bayati, all Iranian nationals residing in Iran, the release added.

The hackers sought to identify US citizens working in satellite and aerospace industries so defendants could use their Names to register email addresses and fraudulently purchase domains and hacking tools for the scheme, according to the release.

Related Topics

Technology Iran United States All Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

39 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

1 hour ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

1 hour ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

2 hours ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.