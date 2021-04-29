UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 3 Men Charged With Hate Crimes Resulting In Victim's Death - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

US Charges 3 Men Charged With Hate Crimes Resulting in Victim's Death - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Three men have been charged with hate crimes and a kidnapping attempt of Ahmaud Arbery resulting in his death, the US Justice Department said in a release.

"Travis McMichael, 35; Travis's father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping," the release said on Wednesday.

"Counts One and Two of the indictment allege that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race. [...] Count One also alleges that the offense resulted in Arbery's death."

Related Topics

Kidnapping Bryan Race

Recent Stories

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

6 minutes ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

3 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

3 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.