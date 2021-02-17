UrduPoint.com
US Charges 3 North Korean Hackers In $1.3Bln Cyber Scheme - Justice Department

US Charges 3 North Korean Hackers in $1.3Bln Cyber Scheme - Justice Department

The United States has charged three North Korean hackers for allegedly orchestrating cyberattacks around the world to obtain $1.3 billion from financial institutions and businesses, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United States has charged three North Korean hackers for allegedly orchestrating cyberattacks around the world to obtain $1.3 billion from financial institutions and businesses, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"A Federal indictment unsealed today charges three North Korean computer programmers with participating in a wide-ranging criminal conspiracy to conduct a series of destructive cyberattacks, to steal and extort more than $1.3 billion of money and cryptocurrency from financial institutions and companies, to create and deploy multiple malicious cryptocurrency applications, and to develop and fraudulently market a blockchain platform," the DOJ said in a press release.

