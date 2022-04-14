US Charges 3 Russian Officials for Weakening US Partnership With European Allies - Filing

The US government has charged Russia's Duma deputy chairman, his chief of staff and a staff member, for their part in an alleged disinformation scheme to weaken the United States' partnership with European allies and undermine Western sanctions, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The US government has charged Russia's Duma deputy chairman, his chief of staff and a staff member, for their part in an alleged disinformation scheme to weaken the United States' partnership with European allies and undermine Western sanctions, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

"ALEKSANDR MIKHAYLOVICH BABAKOV, ALEKSANDR NIKOLAYEVICH VOROBEV and MIKHAIL ALEKSEYEVICH PLISYUK, the defendants, have operated an international foreign influence and disinformation network to advance the interests of the Russian Federation," the indictment said. "Through these operations aimed at influencing the course of international affairs, the defendants worked to weaken US partnerships with European allies, undermine Western sanctions."