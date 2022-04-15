UrduPoint.com

US Charges 3 Russian Officials For Weakening US Partnership With European Allies - Filing

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Charges 3 Russian Officials for Weakening US Partnership With European Allies - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The US government has charged Russia's Duma deputy chairman, his chief of staff and a staff member, for their part in an alleged disinformation scheme to weaken the United States' partnership with European allies and undermine Western sanctions, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

"ALEKSANDR MIKHAYLOVICH BABAKOV, ALEKSANDR NIKOLAYEVICH VOROBEV and MIKHAIL ALEKSEYEVICH PLISYUK, the defendants, have operated an international foreign influence and disinformation network to advance the interests of the Russian Federation," the indictment said. "Through these operations aimed at influencing the course of international affairs, the defendants worked to weaken US partnerships with European allies, undermine Western sanctions."

The defendants are charged with three counts of conspiracy, including to act as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the US Attorney General, commit visa fraud and violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The indictment also provides for forfeiture of all kinds of the defendants' assets allegedly used to commit the offense, including any vessel, vehicle or aircraft.

The indictment is being unsealed amid an unprecedented economic, financial and other sanctions imposed on Russia in light of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Russia launched the special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Russia has said the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

