US Charges 3 With Hate Crimes in Death of Georgia Black Man Arbery - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Three men have been charged with hate crimes and a kidnapping attempt of Ahmaud Arbery resulting in his death, the US Justice Department said in a release.

"Travis McMichael, 35; Travis's father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and William 'Roddie' Bryan, 51, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping," the release said on Wednesday. "Counts One and Two of the indictment allege that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race... Count One also alleges that the offense resulted in Arbery's death."

It is alleged that the armed defendants chased Arbery, a Black man, while he was running on a public street in Brunswick, Georgia, yelled at him, using their truck to cut off his route and threatening him with firearms, the release added.

According to the release, count three of the indictment alleges the defendants attempted to restrict the victim's freedom of movement, and detained him against his will. Count four and five allege that Travis used, carried, brandished, and discharged a shotgun, and Gregory used, carried, and brandished a Magnum revolver.

The defendants have also been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Arbery's death sparked outrage after being caught on video and going viral in May 2020 - more than two months after he was killed. Later, all three men were indicted in state court.