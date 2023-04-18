US Charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians for Alleged Maligned Influence Campaign - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Four US citizens and three Russian nationals have been charged for their involvement in an alleged malign influence campaign against the United States, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A federal grand jury in Tampa, Florida, returned a superseding indictment charging four US citizens and three Russian nationals with working on behalf of the Russian government and in conjunction with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to conduct a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The indictment lists Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia founder Aleksandr Ionov as one of the defendants. Ionov was also indicted in July for allegedly conspiring to have US citizens act as illegal agents of Russia.

In addition, the US government is charging Russian national Natalia Burlinova in a separate criminal case for allegedly conspiring with an FSB officer to recruit US citizens from academic and research institutions to travel to Russia for a public diplomacy program. Burlinova is charged with conspiring to act as an illegal agent of Russia in the United States.