UrduPoint.com

US Charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians For Alleged Maligned Influence Campaign - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 11:37 PM

US Charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians for Alleged Maligned Influence Campaign - Justice Dept.

Four US citizens and three Russian nationals have been charged for their involvement in an alleged malign influence campaign against the United States, the Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Four US citizens and three Russian nationals have been charged for their involvement in an alleged malign influence campaign against the United States, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A federal grand jury in Tampa, Florida, returned a superseding indictment charging four US citizens and three Russian nationals with working on behalf of the Russian government and in conjunction with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to conduct a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The indictment lists Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia founder Aleksandr Ionov as one of the defendants. Ionov was also indicted in July for allegedly conspiring to have US citizens act as illegal agents of Russia.

In addition, the US government is charging Russian national Natalia Burlinova in a separate criminal case for allegedly conspiring with an FSB officer to recruit US citizens from academic and research institutions to travel to Russia for a public diplomacy program. Burlinova is charged with conspiring to act as an illegal agent of Russia in the United States.

Related Topics

Russia Tampa Florida United States July Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at sa ..

Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at same time across country

25 minutes ago
 Balochistan vital link in economic changes due to ..

Balochistan vital link in economic changes due to CPEC: Wali Kakar

24 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

24 minutes ago
 Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to f ..

Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to facilitate businesses, exports

35 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged ..

Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged Subversion for Iran

31 minutes ago
 EU Preliminary Agrees on European Law on Microchip ..

EU Preliminary Agrees on European Law on Microchips - Commissioner

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.