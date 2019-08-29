US Charges 41 in Diversion of 23Mln Opioid Pills to Clinics, Pharmacies - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Some 41 individuals have been charged in nine indictments for supplying and operating a network of clinics and pharmacies that supplied 23 million opioid pills without a legitimate medical purpose, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Those charged include medical providers, clinic owners and managers, pharmacists, pharmacy owners and managers as well as drug dealers and traffickers," the release said.

"Their actions allegedly resulted in the diversion of approximately 23 million oxycodone, hydrocodone and carisoprodol pills, the release added.

In addition, US Federal law enforcement agents executed 36 search warrants, including 15 pharmacies and six clinics, as well as other offices and residences involved in the network, according to the release.

Today's defendants include 16 medical professionals - all of whom are charged with felony controlled substances violations and whose ranks include four doctors, Assistant US Attorney General Brian Benczkowski told reporters at a news conference.

They include a doctor in the state of Texas who allegedly prescribed 2 million pills, including 800,000 oxycodone pills and nearly 450,000 hydrocodone pills, in less than 15 months, Benczkowski said.

The Justice Department said the charges against the 41 individuals allege that participating doctors, medical professionals and pharmacies knew the prescriptions had no legitimate medical purpose and were outside the usual course of professional practice.

In two decades after US drug companies began marketing opioids with claims of safety and minimal addictive potential, more than 400,000 Americans have died from overdoses and more than 2 million are believed to have become addicted.