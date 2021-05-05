UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 6 Bogus Religious Officials In $9Mln Theft Of Virus Relief Aid - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Charges 6 Bogus Religious Officials in $9Mln Theft of Virus Relief Aid - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Six conspirators who posed as pastors or leaders of bogus faith-based organizations face criminal charges for defrauding the US Small business Administration (SBA) of $9 million in COVID-19 aid, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"From on or about March 31, 2020, through on or about Dec. 17, 2020, the six Defendants, and others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, are accused of devising a scheme to defraud the SBA and other financial institutions by obtaining Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans under false pretenses," the department said in a press release.

The indictment charges Terrence L. Pounds, 44, and five co-defendants that he recruited, with multiple counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering, the release said.

POUNDS allegedly claimed in SBA loan applications that his co-defendants each operated a non-profit faith-based organization or a church with at least $1 million in revenue and 15 employees, the release added.

Together, they submitted at least 60 fraudulent loan applications seeking a total of about $9million, of which the SBA approved about $3.3 million, according to the release.

Related Topics

Loan Business Money March Criminals 2020 Church From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

2 minutes ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

32 minutes ago

France Summoned Russian Ambassador as Part of EU-C ..

2 minutes ago

UNGA President Volcan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

2 minutes ago

Trudeau Slams Anti-Lockdown Protests for 'Prolongi ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Strongly Believes in Need to Be Direct With ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.