UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 6 In $21Mln Scheme To Peddle Fraudulent Stock - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Charges 6 in $21Mln Scheme to Peddle Fraudulent Stock - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Six residents in the state of Florida face charges of over fraudulent sales of stock in a company named Social Voucher, using boiler-room tactics to reach investors throughout the United States, the Justice Department said.

"They defrauded investors of approximately $21 million by falsely claiming that the investors' money would go towards the development of a lucrative mobile gaming application that, in reality, never launched and generated no revenue," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

In 2013, Gerald Parker, the CEO of Social Voucher and Michael Assenza, the Director of Technology, created the company. They then hired four other defendants to set up a boiler-room style operation to sell stock in the company, the release said.

The six face charges of with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, according to the release.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Company Florida United States Money Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

3 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

56 minutes ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.