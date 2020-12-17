US Charges 6 Men in Plot to Kidnap State of Michigan Governor Whitmer - Justice Dept.

A US grand jury indicted six men in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A US grand jury indicted six men in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The six were previously charged by complaint, but under the United States Constitution, the government must present such a felony case to a grand jury and obtain an indictment to proceed with the prosecution," US Attorney Andrew Birge said in the release.

Prosecutors said earlier that suspects included 14 anti-government militants angered by the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions imposed by Whitmer.

Whitmer was never harmed and the plot was exposed by a paid informant and undercover agents embedded in the group. Authorities initially arrested 13 suspects in October, media reported.