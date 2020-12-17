UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 6 Men In Plot To Kidnap State Of Michigan Governor Whitmer - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:31 PM

US Charges 6 Men in Plot to Kidnap State of Michigan Governor Whitmer - Justice Dept.

A US grand jury indicted six men in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A US grand jury indicted six men in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The six were previously charged by complaint, but under the United States Constitution, the government must present such a felony case to a grand jury and obtain an indictment to proceed with the prosecution," US Attorney Andrew Birge said in the release.

Prosecutors said earlier that suspects included 14 anti-government militants angered by the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions imposed by Whitmer.

Whitmer was never harmed and the plot was exposed by a paid informant and undercover agents embedded in the group. Authorities initially arrested 13 suspects in October, media reported.

Related Topics

Militants Governor United States October Media Government

Recent Stories

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

6 minutes ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

21 minutes ago

Monitoring committee for concrete efforts to resol ..

5 minutes ago

UAE chairs 40th meeting of Council of Arab Ministe ..

36 minutes ago

'Massive' loss of life averted due to PM's timely, ..

5 minutes ago

Six suspects held, weapons recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.