US Charges 7 In $130Mln Scheme To Sell Counterfeit Goods From China - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

US Charges 7 in $130Mln Scheme to Sell Counterfeit Goods From China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US charged seven defendants in a scheme to import generic goods from China, apply brand name labels in workshops and sell the goods to consumers and wholesalers in a scheme valued at more than $130 million, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The defendants first imported the goods in generic form from China," Justice said in a press release. "Insignias, emblems, trademarks and other brand signifiers were applied to the generic goods, converting them into purported brand name merchandise.  These counterfeit goods were then sold as a part of the scheme directly to consumers and to wholesale buyers.

  The estimated retail value of the counterfeit-branded goods, had they been genuine, was in excess of $130 million."

Four of the seven defendants were arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara on and released on a $200,000 bond.  Three additional defendants remain at large, the release added.

The charges against the defendants in a 14-count indictment unsealed on Thursday include conspiracy to traffic and trafficking in counterfeit goods and money laundering, according to the release.

